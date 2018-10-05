A federal grant is allowing the Buellton and Santa Barbara area offices of the California Highway Patrol conduct a regional campaign against impaired drivers that started Oct 1 and will continue through Sept. 30, 2019, a CHP spokesman said.
The two CHP offices are deploying officers on enhanced enforcement patrols for impaired drivers, particularly on highways 101, 154, 246, 1 and 192 as well as problematic roadways within their areas like Ballard Canyon Road.
The safety campaign also includes a community-based task force and a public awareness and education program to reinforce the dangers of driving impaired.
While alcohol remains the main cause behind DUI crashes, the CHP supports the new California Office of Traffic Safety effort to make people awared that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”
Prescription medications and marijuana used alone or in combination with alcohol can impair drivers’ abilities and result in a DUI arrest.
“All available education and enforcement resources are being deployed to raise awareness of safe driving practices, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, so we can continue to reduce the number of collisions occurring in Santa Barbara County,” said Lt. Kurt Kruse, commander of the Buellton Area CHP office.
“Lives will be saved when aggressive driving behaviors are eliminated,” Kruse continued. “It has to be realized that addressing this problem is multifaceted.
“Everyone has to agree to accept the legal and ethical responsibility to slow down, be patient at all times, and pay attention to the incredibly important and critical task of operating a vehicle.”
Between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016, in the Buellton and Santa Barbara areas, 77 people were injured and killed in traffic collisions involving impaired drivers on roadways under CHP jurisdiction, according to the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System.
Funding for the current safety campaign was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.