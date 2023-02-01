Over 25 volunteers with the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade helped homeowners by digging, sorting trash, moving dirt and removing and installing drywall from the damage caused by a major sinkhole early January in Orcutt.
The Bucket Brigade was formed in 2018 in the aftermath of the debris flows in Montecito to "help neighbors in a time of need," according to Abe Powell, co-founder and CEO of Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.
Saturday was the fifth anniversary of the group's founding.
"What better way to celebrate the spirit of community than to reach out and help our neighbors after the recent flooding?” Powell said.
The group helps with digging, sorting trash, moving dirt and garden materials, removing and installing drywall, getting dirty, "having fun, making new friends, and being a hero to someone in need."
The DRC/LAC is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), County of Santa Barbara and local cities. The DRC/LAC opened at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Saturday. It will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a minimum of two weeks.
Residents can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources that are available. Spanish, ASL and Mixteco interpreter services will be present.
The centers are a one-stop shop where disaster survivors can get information and advice about community, state and federal agencies and other available assistance. They are also accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs.
Those visiting the DRC/LAC at Hancock College can park in lot No. 7 and visit Building O-300.
