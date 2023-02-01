The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade visited Orcutt on Saturday to assist in clean-up efforts in wake of the recent series of storms that damaged multiple communities in the area. 

The Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, deployed volunteers and heavy equipment to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding.

The volunteers assembled on Parkland Drive in Orcutt to remove debris, replace damaged drywall and insulation, dig out silt from homes and help restore yards damaged by the storms.

