Crews extinguished a brush fire that broke out Monday and burned at least 1 acre of grass near the intersection of Santa Maria Mesa and Foxen Canyon roads, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported burning in the grass at a moderate rate of spread near the intersection at 6:09 a.m., according to County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.
Responding units included two County Fire Department engines, whose personnel extinguished the fire just before 7:15 a.m., after it had burned just over an acre, Safechuck added.
Safechuck said the call for additional responding units was canceled and personnel remained at the scene to ensure the fire didn't restart, although Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was requested to respond to the incident.
Additionally, a investigator responded to the fire to determine its cause, according to Safechuck.