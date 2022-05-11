Crews were ordered to evacuate residents after a brush fire broke out along Dove Meadow Road in Solvang on Wednesday, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The fire was reported at 12:57 p.m. in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge Road but later updated to the 1200 block of Dove Meadow Road, according to broadcasts.
Several emergency units were requested, including medic engines, a bulldozer and hand crew with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Fire crews were ordered to evacuate nearby residents shortly after 1 p.m., according to broadcasts.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.