From 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 26, the section of Broadway (State Highway 135) from Cook Street to Stowell Road will be closed in both directions.
The cruise is open only to registered participants. Motorists may detour by using Stowell Road, Miller Street and Cook Street. The Santa Maria Police Department will monitor and enforce traffic.
For more information about the show, see www.westcoastkustoms.com. The West Coast Kustoms event takes place Friday, May 26th to Sunday, May 28th at the Fairpark, 937 South Thornburg Street.
Photos: Custom cars fill Broadway, Santa Maria Fairpark for Cruisin’ Nationals