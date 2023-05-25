052922-smt-news-west-coast-kustoms-car-show-004
A family is greeted by a classic Chevrolet as it arrives at the Santa Maria Fairpark on the second day of the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show in 2022.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Santa Maria will see the annual return of the West Coast Kustoms 'Cruisin' Nationals' this weekend, and with it the car cruise that takes place on the Friday ahead of the festivities at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Saturday and Sunday. 

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 26, the section of Broadway (State Highway 135) from Cook Street to Stowell Road will be closed in both directions. 

The cruise is open only to registered participants. Motorists may detour by using Stowell Road, Miller Street and Cook Street. The Santa Maria Police Department will monitor and enforce traffic.

