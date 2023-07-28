071523 Party Rentals 02

Party tents are lit within the walls and include two LED/laser party lights, a fog/smoke machine with juice and two interlinked Bluetooth speakers which can be connected to DJ decks.

 Contributed

Michelle and Izzy Mariscal have opened a unique party rental business in Santa Maria that "brings the club to you." 

Calypso Club Party Rentals offers three levels of “inflatable clubs” for birthdays, meetings, wedding receptions, exhibitions or any special occasion, and is available for parties throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Michelle Mariscal says the inspiration behind the new business, which aims to be a party changer for all ages, happened one day while “browsing through TikTok.”

Michelle and Izzy Mariscal have started a new party rental business named after their dog, Calypso.

