At the beginning of January, Twitchell Reservoir was nearly empty; as of Friday, it has increased to 61 percent of capacity. Lake Lopez spilled for the first time in 25 years on Thursday. 

The wet pattern that filled many of our lakes and reservoirs will continue this upcoming week. In the meantime, a classic spring Central Coast weather pattern with gale-force northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies will continue through Sunday. 

An area of high pressure (1,035 millibars) over the Great Basin will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, shifting and increasing out of the northwest to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon through Sunday.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

