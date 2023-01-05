The “bomb cyclone” that brought wind and rain to Santa Barbara County on Wednesday night failed to live up to predictions but still dropped a significant amount of precipitation and packed enough potent winds to down trees, tree limbs and powerlines.

But those hoping for a drying-out period will have to wait at least a week — and maybe longer.

“The longer-range models are showing storms marching across the Pacific through mid-January,” said retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you