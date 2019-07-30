Bridgestone Americas is refuting claims made by a Santa Ynez resident in his best-selling book “Where the Rubber Meets the Road: The Bridgestone/Firestone Conspiracy of Death & Destruction,” regarding the safety record and recall of Firestone Steeltex tires.
In February, Joseph Louis Lisoni and his former wife Gail Landtbom Lisoni published the 273-page paperback book titled “Where the Rubber Meets the Road: The Bridgestone/Firestone Conspiracy of Death & Destruction,” which was subsequently released in hardcover.
“We have not had an opportunity to review the entire publication, but the portions we have seen contain gross inaccuracies,” Bridgestone Americas said in a statement after the Santa Ynez Valley News asked for comment about the book.
Through reproductions of actual documents, quotes from individuals involved and recorded judicial rulings, the book explains the former husband-and-wife legal team’s effort to force a recall of Firestone Steeltex tires and how they say the company tried to cover up the tire’s defects.
According to the book, the Steeltex tires were prone to catastrophic tread separation as a result of using inferior products and improper manufacturing processes.
The Lisonis said those actions were part of “C-95,” a secretly implemented cost-cutting program designed to address a $2 billion deficit Bridgestone incurred when it purchased Firestone.
Lisoni said the tires were original equipment on Ford trucks, motorhomes and ambulances.
“With no warning, the tires would just fail — the tread would blow out,” he said. “These vehicles would go out of control, roll over, crash. It happened once on an ambulance that was carrying a patient.”
In its statement, Bridgestone Americas said the recall was voluntary, it applied to only a small portion of the total number of Steeltex tires manufactured and those tires were used in a specific application.
“Steeltex tires have been out of the market for approximately 15 years,” Bridgestone Americas said. “When Steeltex tires were sold, they had an exceptional safety and performance record in the complex and varied tire service conditions required of light truck tires.
“The voluntary recall program referenced in the book pertained to a small population of Steeltex tires and was narrowly tailored to one tire model in a specific application,” the statement continued.
“This vehicle-specific recall accounted for less than 1% of the tens of millions of Steeltex tires sold.”
In seeking to have their lawsuit become a class action, the couple documented cases of catastrophic Steeltex tire failures, and 177 of them are listed in the book.
But Lisoni said the company denied assertions the tires were defective and claimed they passed all tests.
Bridgestone Americas’ statement continued, “In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration evaluated the performance of Steeltex tires on multiple occasions and repeatedly determined that Steeltex tires performed appropriately and comparably to competitive tires manufactured by other tire companies.”
Along with its statement, Bridgestone Americas provided a copy of an order issued by the State Bar of California suspending Lisoni’s license to practice law.
“This document provides insight into Mr. Lisoni’s conduct and state of mind during the time the Lisonis were bringing actions against Bridgestone,” company spokeswoman Rachel Withers said in an email. “The State Bar Court suspended Joe Lisoni’s license to practice law as a result of his conduct. Mr. Lisoni remains ineligible to practice law in California.”
The notice, filed July 5, 2011, suspended Lisoni’s license for four years, although that suspension was stayed.
His license was actually suspended for two years and until he could show proof of rehabilitation and payment of one-half the restitution specified, which was $53,678.
He also was placed on four years probation.
The order does not report any prior disciplinary action against Lisoni, but it cites “harm” and “multiple [or a] pattern of misconduct” as aggravating circumstances for the sanctions.
Under “harm,” the order states, ”Respondent’s misconduct harmed significantly a client, the public or the administration of justice. [The client] was significantly harmed as a result of respondent’s misconduct. [The client] has been deprived of $53,678 in settlement funds that have been owed to him since 2004.”
Under “multiple [or a] pattern of misconduct,” it says, “Respondent’s current misconduct evidences multiple acts of wrongdoing or demonstrates a pattern of misconduct. Respondent engaged in multiple acts of misconduct in three matters.”
Lisoni admitted, both directly and in the book, that the case took a physical, mental, emotional and financial toll on him and his wife.
“I made some bad decisions,” he said.
The couple was forced to sell their Los Angeles dream home and file for bankruptcy, which led to Lisoni suffering a physical and mental breakdown.