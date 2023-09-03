Shelter residents at Lompoc's Bridgehouse will soon have the opportunity to build new life skills while giving back to the community.

The Good Samaritan Shelter at Bridgehouse, which serves the homeless population in northern Santa Barbara County, recently broke ground on a 3.5-acre productive farm project expected to grow a variety of homegrown fruits and vegetables — in addition to kale and zucchini, which already is being harvested in small lots.

"This unique farm-to-table program achieves various community goals of: localizing our food system, providing food sustainability, and providing job training within our homeless shelter system," a spokeswoman for Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

