A project to retrofit the Pismo Creek Bridge south of the Hinds Avenue overcrossing on Highway 101 and improve the rock slope protection there will result in the closure of an onramp overnight Monday, a Caltrans spokesman said.

Bridge deck work will lead to closure of the southbound onramp at Price Street from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the spokesman said.

Southbound motorists will be detoured north on Price Street to reach the southbound freeway onramp near Dinosaur Caves Park.

Bridgeway Civil Constructors Inc. of Vacaville is the contractor for the $2.3 million project expected to be complete in December, weather permitting.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.