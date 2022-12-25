In a drive-by-style hand out and with a little help from Santa, brand new bikes were given out to needy children during the holiday season.
They were distributed through the Lompoc local nonprofit agencies: Community Action Commission, Local Farm workers, Catholic church toy drive, Lompoc YMCA program, Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, and their Migrate workers ministry, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Good Samaritan, Mark’s House, Bridge House-shelter, and Toys for Tots – Lompoc Fire Department.
The Fabing Family would like to thank all those who participated in the Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes and Helmet Drive. We are happy to say that it was a huge success this year and we were extremely touched to have been able to collect over 130 bikes, the highest we have ever gotten to.