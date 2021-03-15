San Luis Obispo County officials said breweries and distilleries that don’t serve food can operate outdoors with certain modifications after the state updated its guidance for wineries, breweries and distilleries Saturday.
To reopen, the businesses must require reservations, limit visits to no more than 90 minutes, regularly sanitize tables and other surfaces, space tables at least 6 feet apart and require face coverings to be worn by employees and guests when they are not seated at their tables.
“We’re excited to see this updated guidance that protects the public’s health while also allowing these businesses to operate more normally,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “This gives our community a chance to safely support these businesses that have struggled over the past year.”
SLO County is currently in the red tier of the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which means breweries and distilleries can operate under less restrictive conditions than under the purple tier.