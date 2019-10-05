It wasn’t angels in the outfield, it was beer … and wine and cider.
Hundreds of people filled the Elks Field outfield Saturday for an afternoon of tasting, food and fun at the 4th annual Santa Maria Beerfest.
“This is great. It’s our first time here and we’re having so much fun,” said Santa Maria’s Theo Cain, who was joined by his wife, Victoria. “All these people, the smiling faces. There’s lots to do — tasting different beers and wines and there’s games and music.
"The weather is great, the beer is great, but I’m not going to try to sample every one; that would be dangerous.”
“We want people to think of this as a really big backyard party,” said event organizer Jaime Flores. “This is a fundraiser for the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis. The money we raise — we anticipate raising close to $60,000 — will go to back-to-school shopping for local kids and to help us finish an all-inclusive ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) playground that we’re building at Preisker Park.”
There were 32 companies, mostly brewing companies, showcasing local and regional creations.
This year, for the first time, wineries and cideries were included.
“We have local breweries like Firestone Walker, Figueroa Mountain Brewing, the Solvang Brewing Co. and Naughty Oak Brewing,” said Flores. “And we’ve got Sierra Nevada from Chico, San Diego’s Saint Archer and Cottonwood and Cambria wineries.”
Naughty Oak Brewing can be found on Clark Road in Old Orcutt.
Michelle Reed Elling brought some of its most popular brews to the Beerfest.
“We always have 12 beers on tap,” said Elling. "Five are standard brews, and then we rotate seven additional types of beer. We also feature handmade sodas and cold brewed coffee.
“We work closely with Kiwanis and come out to support them whenever we can,” she added.
“We brew 12 flagships beers that we make all the time, and then we make several different seasonal beers,” said Kevin Taylor of the Solvang Brewing Co. "Right now we have a pumpkin spice beer on tap for Thanksgiving.
“We like to come to events like this to meet people who like our beers and introduce Solvang Brewing to new people, and we’re helping the Kiwanis help kids.”
Sierra Nevada sent a brew crew down from Chico.
“We’re one of the oldest craft brewers, one of the first,” said Rick Godinez of Sierra Nevada Brewing. "Our founder, Ken Grossman, got started in his garage.
“We love to participate in events like this," he said. "People get to sample our beers and get to know us as individuals, not as a corporation.”
Carlsbad’s Belching Brewery featured one of the more unusual flavors — Peanut Butter Milk Stout.
Most of the tasting stations were hosted by small breweries like Happy Valley Brewing, Golden Road Brewing and Hop Valley Brewing.
“We cryogenically brew our IPA,” Hop Valley’s Nick Jan said of its India pale ale. “We take the hops to sub-zero, and it leads to a dark, full-bodied beer.”
The special brews weren’t all alcohol-based.
Atascadero’s Sunshine Bottle Works brought down an assortment of their special-brew iced teas.
“It’s full of antioxidants, a natural source of energy,” said Sunshine’s Jeremy Brown.
A stage was set up in deep center field where DJ Slick provided the music before giving way to local reggae band Resination.
The Mad Bomberz also brought out a collection of classic cars.
For the daring, there were mechanical bull rides.
Less daunting was the opportunity to take a few shots — non-alcoholic — with the Shacks’ paintball guns.
The crowd also had the chance to play several Central Coast Fun Factory games, or they could play blackjack for the chance to win beer koozies (actually, win or lose, everyone won a koozie).
Food was available from Lido’s Concessions and Chef Taco’s Catering.
“Great beer, great music, great weather — it’s just a great day,” said Flores.
“We get to help local kids, that’s always a great cause,” said Cain. “You talk about angels in the outfield. Everyone out here is an angel today.”