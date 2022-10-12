image001.jpg

Fulgoni

City Manager Jason Stilwell named Brett Fulgoni as the city’s new Director of Public Works, culminating the national recruitment process.

Fulgoni has been serving as the interim director since Jan. 17. 

“Brett’s experience and customer service view will help the community,” Stilwell said in a press release from the city. “He possesses leadership competencies about building, planning, maintaining infrastructure and our fleet assets.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you