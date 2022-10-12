City Manager Jason Stilwell named Brett Fulgoni as the city’s new Director of Public Works, culminating the national recruitment process.
Fulgoni has been serving as the interim director since Jan. 17.
“Brett’s experience and customer service view will help the community,” Stilwell said in a press release from the city. “He possesses leadership competencies about building, planning, maintaining infrastructure and our fleet assets.”
Fulgoni joined the city in April 2020, serving as the Assistant Director of the Recreation and Parks Department.
Prior to joining the city, he was an Operations Manager for Monterey County Parks and served as the county’s Real Estate Specialist where he negotiated leases on behalf of the county for departmental space and managed office buildouts. His prior experience is in underground utilities and civil construction, having managed pipeline construction. He also managed airline, cargo, rental car and concession real estate for the Sacramento International Airport where he took part in a $1 billion terminal expansion.
As Public Works Director, Fulgoni oversees five divisions, 71 employees and an approximately $37.7 million overall budget. He provides leadership and strategic planning in city-owned transportation infrastructure and facilities, transit services and capital improvement.