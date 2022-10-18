 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Paul Flores found guilty of first degree murder in Kristin Smart case; Ruben Flores found not guilty

A Monterey County jury found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart Tuesday.

Ruben Flores, Paul’s father, was found not guilty of accessory after the fact by a separate jury in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Smart after an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo.

Paul Flores, 45, was charged with murder in the Memorial Day weekend disappearance of Smart, a 19-year-old student, after he walked her back to her dorm following an off-campus party.

