If you think there’s nothing more exciting in rodeo than bull riding and barrel racing, don’t blink. Here comes breakaway roping, a face-paced, skill-based event which pits horse and roping rider against tricky calf and unrelenting clock.
For the first time in its history, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association has included breakaway roping on its schedule, with the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo one of only five rodeos on the 23-show California circuit offer the performance.
“It’s a fast event that’s awesome to watch,” said WPRA California Circuit Director Stacey Freitas.
The tension builds as horse and rider wait in the barrier for a calf to be released from an adjacent chute. Then it’s game on as the cowgirl races to guide her horse with one hand, while throwing rope with the other, stopping her horse on a dime and ultimately releasing the rope tied with a bright flag to her saddle horn, marking the end of the run.
She with the fastest rope-and-release wins.
And by fast, we’re talking as little as two seconds.
“Next to bull riding, barrel racing and breakaway are, I feel like, the most fun because you get to watch those fast horses, watch the clock, and it’s easier for spectators to understand: the fastest time wins,” Freitas said.
Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Committee members were thrilled to have been invited to include the event, according to Elks Rodeo Chief Operating Officer Tina Tonascia.
“Young ladies of all ages will get to compete at our rodeo with the big girls. A large percentage of our roping entries are young riders out of Cuesta, high school and Cal Poly. What an opportunity to showcase the Western lifestyle, embracing our own community, while bringing in an event for real money, real prizes in a real arena. It’s a huge opportunity for our community,” Tonascia said.
Watch for how fast the cowgirl gets that rope over the calf’s head and how fast that rope breaks away from the saddle horn. They also have to have a clean start or face a time penalty.
“It’ll take a cowgirl that can rope, mounted on a horse, but get up there, rope in two seconds, then stop hard. The hard-stopping horses will help break the rope off faster so the clock shuts off faster,” Freitas said.
And while a great horse and great roper make up a winning team, the event really can come down to luck of the draw.
“The calf is the added element of surprise. Some calves come out and don’t run. Others seem like they have jet fuel for breakfast and come out running like rockets. Some look like they’re running a pole pattern bouncing down the arena. But the girls who are talented enough get the job done,” Freitas said.
While breakaway roping has become popular in junior high, high school, and college rodeo, 2019 marks the first season it has been included in the WPRA schedule. Santa Maria is one of only five rodeos on the 23-rodeo 2019 WPRA Wrangler Tour.
“In the junior rodeo ranks, all the girls breakaway, but after college, it goes away, so there’s a lot of really good girls out there with no outlet until now,” said John Patino, a second-generation team roper from Orcutt.
His daughter, 14-year-old California Junior High School Rodeo Pole Bending Champion Sophia Patino, is in the draw for this year’s event.
“I’m excited, a little nervous. It’s with older girls, so it’s going to be more pressure, but I hope to give it all I got and have a fast catch,” Sophia said.
The Patinos are thrilled to see this lightning-fast event added to the local rodeo scene and the pro rodeo circuit.
“They say they’re trying to get it into the National Finals Rodeo in the next five years. It’s inevitable, really, because there are so many girls riding great out there,” John said.
For Sophia, the addition of another roping event is a win. She’s been riding barrels as long as she can remember, but as the little sister of brothers who rope, it’s the roping that piques her interest.
“I grew up watching them rodeo. I’ve competed in team roping with my dad and mini rodeo in breakaway. I like roping events better than barrels or poles or gymkhana events because ever since I’ve grown up watching my brothers rope, I’ve wanted to do it. I like breakaway best because I can count on myself and my horse,” Sophia said.