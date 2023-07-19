Bradley Dandridge was sworn in as Chief of the Santa Maria Fire Department during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Dandridge's swearing-in and badge-pinning ceremony was held at the start of the meeting. His pin was added by Dandridge's father, Arthur.

Dandridge then thanked Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, City Manager Jason Stilwell and the City Council.

071823-smt-news-city-council-002.jpg
Buy Now

New City of Santa Maria Fire Chief Bradley Dandridge takes the oath during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
All-AreaCovers1988.jpg
Buy Now

Santa Maria's Brad Dandridge was voted the 1988 All-Area MVP. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
New Fire Chief pinned, Hometown Heroes honored at Tuesday's City Council meeting | Photos
0
0
0
0
0