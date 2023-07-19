Bradley Dandridge was sworn in as Chief of the Santa Maria Fire Department during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
Dandridge's swearing-in and badge-pinning ceremony was held at the start of the meeting. His pin was added by Dandridge's father, Arthur.
Dandridge then thanked Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, City Manager Jason Stilwell and the City Council.
"Thank you for entrusting me with this position, allowing me to continue the work we've been doing the last five months," Dandridge said. "I look forward to continuing the work that we've done as a fire department to provide for the citizens of this beautiful city.
"I also want to thank the department directors. You've welcomed me with open arms and made this transition very easy. You've always been there whenever I've needed anything and you've been an easy phone call away. You've never hesitated to help me out."
Dandridge also thanked his wife Melanie.
"You've been the glue, for the sacrifices that you've made, the commitment you've had for our family and the support you've given me throughout these years,” Dandridge said. “You're the glue to our family and you've allowed me the opportunity to pursue my different careers."
To his mother and father, Dandridge said: "Thank you for instilling in me a work ethic from the time that I was young, to always strive to be the best that I can possibly be. You instilled in us that example that was easy to follow."
Stilwell named Dandridge the city’s Fire Chief earlier this month.
In selecting Dandridge, Stilwell stated: “This is an important time for the fire department with a number of changes underway, with the community's growth, and our efforts to move the city in a smarter and safer direction. We have an exceptional leader at the helm to assure the department continues focusing to best serve the community, standardizing operations and leading and supporting the professional staff as they continue to provide the highest quality service.”
Dandridge began his career with the city on Jan. 30 as a Deputy Fire Chief and was named Interim Fire Chief effective Feb. 11.
He previously served 17 years with the City of Fresno Fire Department, rising to the rank of Battalion Chief.
Dandridge is a graduate of Santa Maria High School and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Cal Poly in 2000.
Dandridge was a standout athlete at Santa Maria High, earning the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP award in 1988. He then played baseball at Fresno State in 1993 and with the Dodgers' organization from 1995-98.
Jim Clayton was named Deputy Fire Chief in a corresponding move. Clayton has 30 years of experience with the city beginning as a reserve firefighter in 1993 and progressing through the ranks.
Clayton is a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Allan Hancock College and Cogswell Polytechnical College and had served as Interim Deputy Chief since Dec. 2022.
The Santa Maria Fire Department operates five fire stations serving the entire community, plus a sixth fire station dedicated to the Santa Maria Public Airport. The Department responds to approximately 12,000 service calls annually.
Dandridge took over for Todd Tuggle who left in December to become chief of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.