In a light-hearted meeting filled with applause and light chuckles, Solvang City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Brad Vidro to serve as interim city manager.

He replaces Xenia Bradford, who resigned from the post Sept. 30 after three years in the position.

Vidro served as Solvang’s city manager for a dozen years before retiring in 2018 through California Public Employees’ Retirement System. That program limits retirees' work, City Attorney David Fleishman said, so Vidro may only work 950 hours for the city for the remainder of the fiscal year, which runs until June 30, 2023.

