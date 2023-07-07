Brad Dandridge has been named Chief of the Santa Maria Fire Department.
City Manager Jason Stilwell named Brad Dandridge as the city’s new Fire Chief on Friday.
Dandridge’s badge pinning ceremony is scheduled for the July 18 City Council meeting.
In selecting Dandridge, Stilwell stated: “This is an important time for the fire department with a number of changes underway to have an exceptional leader at the helm to assure the department continues focusing to best serve the community, standardizing operations and leading and supporting the professional staff as they continue to provide the highest quality service.”
Dandridge began his career with the city on Jan. 30 as a Deputy Fire Chief and was named Interim Fire Chief effective Feb. 11.
He previously served 17 years with the City of Fresno Fire Department, rising to the rank of Battalion Chief.
Dandridge is a graduate of Santa Maria High School and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Cal Poly in 2000.
Jim Clayton has been appointed as Deputy Fire Chief. Clayton has 30 years of experience with the city beginning as a reserve firefighter in 1993 and progressing through the ranks.
Clayton is a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Allan Hancock College and Cogswell Polytechnical College and has been serving as Interim Deputy Chief since Dec. 2022.
The Santa Maria Fire Department operates five fire stations serving the entire community, plus a sixth fire station dedicated to the Santa Maria Public Airport. The Department responds to approximately 12,000 service calls annually.
Dandridge takes over for Todd Tuggle who left in December to become chief of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
