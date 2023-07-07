Dandridge Fire Chief
Brad Dandridge, seen as he welcomes attendees to a badge pinning and promotional ceremony at Fire Station No. 1 in Santa Maria in May, has been named Chief of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Brad Dandridge has been named Chief of the Santa Maria Fire Department. 

City Manager Jason Stilwell named Brad Dandridge as the city’s new Fire Chief on Friday.

Dandridge’s badge pinning ceremony is scheduled for the July 18 City Council meeting.

