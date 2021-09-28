Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will hold an “Autumn Afternoon” fundraiser at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Santa Maria Country Club.
A spokesman for the organization described the event as “a whimsical afternoon filled with fun, great food and local wines,” with a seasonal menu featuring prime rib.
Live and silent auctions also are planned.
Tables for eight are $1,200; tables for four are $600; couples tickets are $300; and individual tickets are $150, all available by visiting https://centralcoastkids.org/event-calendar/autumn-afternoon.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast serves kids ages 6 to 18 at 13 clubs located in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, Atascadero and Shandon. The organization also operates several seasonal sports leagues for basketball and soccer.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs' programs and services, the spokesman said.
For more information, contact Kathryn Scott at 805-863-2842 or kathryn.scott@bgccentralcoast.org.