The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will hold its annual dinner and auction on April 9 at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria after a two-year hiatus.
The event, themed “An Evening in the Tropics,” will feature a silent auction with prizes that include dinner catered by a private chef, fun trips for families and VIP experience at a Terry Lawless concert.
Guests will be greeted at 5:30 p.m. with champagne and music in the atrium of the hotel before dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
“I have been supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs for over 20 years and am so grateful we can showcase this wonderful organization to our generous and loyal supporters,” said Paula Van Galio, event chair. “Our committee has been working hard to put on a fabulous event which will support the great kids served by the club, but will also be a celebration of how hard we all have worked over the past few years.”
Tickets are $150 per person, or $1,500 to reserve a table for 10. To purchase tickets, visit www.centralcoastkids.org/event-calendar or call Kelly White O’Neill, director of marketing and donor communications, at 805-354-7433.