Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast reopens doors at Railroad Club site in Santa Maria

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast reopened the doors of its Railroad Club for summer programming Monday, with the center set up to maintain social distancing while providing youths with a range of activities.
Club members who returned had their temperatures and wellness checked before being assigned to age groups that rotated through the club’s programs, said Kathryn Scott, director of events.
Those included the Brain Gain, designed to prevent the loss of knowledge during summer months when students aren’t in school; Triple Play, aimed at improving mind, body and soul; STEM exercises, exploring science, technology, engineering and math topics; and arts and crafts projects.
Jeremy Deming, club chief executive officer, said Stage 2 of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery allowed the club to open for limited summer programming in Santa Maria.
"We knew our families were struggling to find safe and enriching programming for their children and teens during the summer months,” Deming said. “Our Operations & Safety Committee, in alignment with local health officials, our board of directors and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], worked to develop a plan to operate limited capacity programming for those families most in need."
Deming said at present the Railroad Club is limiting participation to 45 members to maintain social distancing protocols.
The Evans Park Club site in Santa Maria is scheduled to open Monday for half-day programming, but membership there is restricted to residents of the Evans Park Public Housing Complex.
Safety and social distancing measures to protect youths and staff alike are in place at both club sites, including strict social distancing controls, daily body temperature screenings and health questionnaires for those entering the facilities.
Scott said other safety efforts include regular hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and requiring masks on all club members and staff.
No-contact meal services are offered, and program activities require a ratio of one staff member for every nine children, she said.
To register for summer programming, families can visit https://bgccentralcoast.org/what-we-do.html to download a membership application or call 805-922-7763.
Memberships are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Railroad Club site in Santa Maria charges membership fees of $50 a week per child or teen, and financial assistance is available.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will not turn away any child or teen for their inability to pay those fees, Scott said.
For more information, contact Scott at 805-863-2842 or kathryn@bgccentralcoast.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.