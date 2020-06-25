Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast reopens doors at Railroad Club site in Santa Maria

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast reopened the doors of its Railroad Club for summer programming Monday, with the center set up to maintain social distancing while providing youths with a range of activities.

Club members who returned had their temperatures and wellness checked before being assigned to age groups that rotated through the club’s programs, said Kathryn Scott, director of events.

Those included the Brain Gain, designed to prevent the loss of knowledge during summer months when students aren’t in school; Triple Play, aimed at improving mind, body and soul; STEM exercises, exploring science, technology, engineering and math topics; and arts and crafts projects.

Jeremy Deming, club chief executive officer, said Stage 2 of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery allowed the club to open for limited summer programming in Santa Maria.

"We knew our families were struggling to find safe and enriching programming for their children and teens during the summer months,” Deming said. “Our Operations & Safety Committee, in alignment with local health officials, our board of directors and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], worked to develop a plan to operate limited capacity programming for those families most in need."