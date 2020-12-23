Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast wins Wonderful grant

Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is among 19 nonprofit organizations that will receive a total of more than $500,000 in grants from the Justin and Landmark fire and COVID-19 relief funds established by the Wonderful Co., the club announced.
A grant of $50,000 from the COVID-19 relief fund was awarded to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, headquartered in Santa Maria, which demonstrated its impact on the community.
The money will be used to offset the increased cost of providing high-quality programs to local children and teens following the guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the club said.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast provides programs to more than 2,500 registered youths, ages 6 to 18, in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Atascadero, Paso Robles and Shandon and an additional 4,000 children through club-sponsored sports and arts events and activities.
Stewart and Lynda Resnick, co-founders of the Wonderful Co., established a $1 million COVID-19 relief fund in August to support local programs, services and resources in California’s Central Valley.
In October, they added $500,000 to assist organizations in San Luis Obispo and Sonoma counties.
The $5 billion company grows, harvests, bottles, packages and markets a range of products from fruits, nuts and flowers to water, wines and juices.
