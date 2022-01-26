The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast is hosting Back a Youth night, when local mentor and kids come together for bonding and dinner, on Feb. 24 in Santa Maria.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave, with activities focused on literacy, STEM, art and physical fitness.
"It's really a snapshot of everything the Boys and Girls Club offers," said Kelly White O'Neill, director of marketing and donor communications for Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast.
Besides Back a Youth Night, the organization will begin registration for a new flag football program on Feb. 7. The program will be open to all kids in grades K to 8.
The club also continues to expand, recently opening a clubhouse in Creston and building a new clubhouse in Paso Robles.
For more information, contact Scott at 805-863-2842 or kathryn.scott@bgccentralcoast.org.