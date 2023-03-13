Solis 02

Ronnie Solis, pictured with his wife June, died suddenly last week. Solis spent 17 years working with the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Maria.

 Contributed

Michael Boyer, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, said the organization was stunned by the death of longtime employee Ronnie Solis and the group is now leading a fundraising effort in the wake of his passing.

Boyer said Solis died suddenly on March 9. He had worked for the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Maria for 17 years. Boyer encouraged those impacted by Solis's work with the group to donate through a GoFundMe online. This will assist with funeral arrangements and life expenses without Solis's income.

Solis was an 82-year-old custodian for the Boys and Girls club, Boyer says he was an integral part of the success in serving hundreds of kids a day at the Railroad Clubhouse.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you