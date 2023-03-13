Michael Boyer, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, said the organization was stunned by the death of longtime employee Ronnie Solis and the group is now leading a fundraising effort in the wake of his passing.
Boyer said Solis died suddenly on March 9. He had worked for the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Maria for 17 years. Boyer encouraged those impacted by Solis's work with the group to donate through a GoFundMe online. This will assist with funeral arrangements and life expenses without Solis's income.
Solis was an 82-year-old custodian for the Boys and Girls club, Boyer says he was an integral part of the success in serving hundreds of kids a day at the Railroad Clubhouse.
The GoFundMe page has the following statement made by the Boys and Girls Club team.
“Ronnie Solis, born and raised in the city of Guadalupe, was one of the hardest-working gentlemen you could meet. After a career working in the fields of Guadalupe, he retired and came to work at the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, his home away from home. For 17 years Ronnie was a staple at the Boys and Girls Club's flagship location, the Railroad Clubhouse. Ronnie took great pride in his work and made sure the Club was always looking its best."
The organization says Solis and his wife June just celebrated 61 years of marriage
"Together they built a wonderful and loving family," the statement said. "He was an extremely proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather who worked hard to provide for his family. Even at 82 years old, Ronnie was still helping to take care of and raise his great-grandchildren. Ronnie never wanted to stop working because he wanted to make sure he could take care of and provide for his family. We hope by setting up this GoFundMe we can help Ronnie continue providing and caring for his family during this extremely difficult loss."
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.