A 10-year-old boy suffered only minor injuries Saturday when a large oak tree limb crashed down on his family’s campsite at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
However, the youth was examined by County Fire emergency medical staff and transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for evaluation.
The limb smashed a chair and picnic table at the campsite about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a County Fire spokesman said.
County Fire crews cut up the limb and removed the tree debris from the campsite.