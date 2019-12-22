Just 2½ years after the Whittier fire razed Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and Outdoor School, work is well underway on an $18 million reconstruction of the camp, with a target date of October 2020 for reopening the Outdoor School.

Los Padres Council officials say the new camp will be better than the old one and will incorporate lessons learned from the Whittier fire as well as new county construction standards.

“We learned a lot about materials that are more sustainable to fire,” said Carlos Cortez, Scout executive and CEO.

Glen Goddard, properties manager for the Los Padres Council, agreed.

“We’re building things much more fire-resistant,” Goddard said, adding that the exterior of the buildings might sacrifice themselves to the flames, but the people inside will be kept safe until rescued.

“We learned to keep the brush back,” he continued. “We’ve gotten rid of some trees that were not native to the area — pines that go up like matchsticks in a fire.”

Ken Miles, development director for the Los Padres Council, noted they’ve also been keeping the grasses cleared away around the entire camp.

“We’ve weed-whacked twice already this summer,” Miles said, as he led a tour of the construction underway at the camp in early November, adding that workers from the Center for Employment Training have been invaluable in clearing brush and cutting up wood.

Miles said up on the mountainside, the water tanks that fill with spring water to supply the camp are being enlarged to hold extra water for fighting fires.

In November, the foundations were just being poured for the medical building and dormitories, and forms were still being built for the foundations to support counseling staff housing.

But three other new buildings — the residences for the camp ranger, camp cook and camp director — had popped up seemingly overnight.

Like the other buildings planned at the camp, the living quarters use prefabricated structural insulated panels, or SIPs, for the exterior walls and roofs.

SIPs consist of a foam core between two layers of thick particle board, forming panels more than 8-inches thick that are manufactured with the cutouts for doors and windows to match the building plan specifications.

Fabricated in Seattle, they were shipped to Rancho Alegre aboard a big-rig and take about a week to assemble.

Charlie McCoy, the contractor whose crew is assembling the residences, said the SIPs themselves are not fire-resistant.

“They’re environmentally friendly, but they’re highly flammable,” McCoy said, referring to the foam core. “The Hardie Board and drywall give it the fire rating.”

Interior walls are covered in one-hour-rated drywall. The exterior walls are covered with concrete Hardie Board, then a moisture-proof fiberglass sheathing.

The SIP roof panels are topped with a titanium-based Class A self-adhesive covering.

Outside, the posts that support covered porches are made not with the usual 4-inch by 4-inch wooden posts but with sheathed 8-by-8 SIP posts that can withstand fire much longer before they lose structural integrity and collapse.

“They want an hour to an hour and a half burn time to save the people inside,” Miles said of Santa Barbara County’s code requirements.

“It will also give us a chance to save the building if there ever is a fire,” he added.

But using SIPs for the roofs does increase the structures’ resistance to fire because there are no attics and no exposed eaves and result in cathedral ceilings inside.

“When you look up in the eaves [of conventional houses], you see the little vent up there,” McCoy said, pointing up under the peak of the roof where the side is flat and smooth.

“The embers from the fire go right in [the vents]," he said. "That’s why you often see burning in the attic first.”

The thick roofs and walls filled with foam and covered with fire-resistant sheathing will not only keep the buildings cool in the summer and warm in the winter, but they also will keep the intense heat of a wildfire away from anyone sheltering inside and awaiting rescue.

Incorporating lessons learned from other sources, the buildings will provide protection from more than wildfire.

For example, Miles said the underside of the floors will have a special sheathing to prevent radon gas from leaching out of the concrete foundations into the interior of the buildings.

All that protection doesn't come cheap. Each of the three residences under construction will cost $250,000, helping to push the overall cost of reconstructing the camp to $18 million.

“It is expensive,” Miles said of the extra steps to fire-harden camp buildings, then asked, “Is it a bad thing? Well, when you’ve got kids inside them … .”

It was a sentence he didn’t need to finish.

