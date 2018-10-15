Northbound lanes on Highway 1 in the Vandenberg Village area were closed for over four hours Monday after a box truck lost control and overturned while attempting to overtake slower traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 1:40 p.m., 25-year-old Samuel Sanchez, of Santa Maria, was driving a 2007 International box truck in the right lane of southbound Highway 1, the CHP said. Sanchez began to move into the left lane to overtake slower traffic, noticed another vehicle was already occupying the traffic lane and lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to swerve back into the right lane.
Sanchez’s vehicle traveled back across the southbound lanes, over the center divider and overturned on the northbound side of Highway 1, blocking all lanes, the CHP said. Intoxication does not appear to have been a factor in the collision, and there were no injuries reported.
As of 6 p.m., northbound lanes on Highway 1 remained closed and there was no estimate on when the lanes would reopen, the CHP said.