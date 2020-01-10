Boosting quality of life: Lompoc leaders look ahead, share goals for 2020

If it passes, the city estimates the measure would generate about $4.8 million annually over its 15-year lifespan.

That additional funding was deemed necessary, in large part, due to the city’s significant debt to CalPERS, the state’s pension system.

But, Osborne noted, having that added funding will free up other general fund dollars that could be used to bolster the Lompoc Police or Fire departments or improve city parks, among other projects.

“It's to be used locally,” Osborne said of the potential spike in sales tax revenue. “It's not going to the state. It's not going to the county. It's our money. It's really important that that sales tax passes for us to continue to do what we do, at the very minimum.”

That won’t be the only ballot issue this year that could have big implications for the city and for Osborne personally.

The first-term mayor revealed she intends to seek re-election on the Nov. 3 ballot, which will also decide two City Council seats.

Along with the mayor's, the two council seats up for grabs will be for District 1, currently occupied by Gilda Cordova, and District 4, held by Jim Mosby.