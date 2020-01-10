Boosting quality of life: Lompoc leaders look ahead, share goals for 2020

Following what Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne described as a “rough” 2019, she and the city’s top administrator expressed excitement for 2020 and what the next 12 months could hold for the Lompoc Valley.
In a wide-ranging conversation that took place less than 10 days into the new year, Osborne and City Manager Jim Throop laid out some of their goals and other issues and items they are looking forward to in 2020.
Improving quality of life within the city featured prominently in the discussion, which touched on enhancing public safety agencies, improving access at Surf Beach, developing mutually beneficial relationships between the city and Vandenberg Air Force Base, and the potential of a proposed space center complex.
“I'm excited,” Throop said. “I think there are a lot of good things that can happen this year. The passage of the sales tax [ballot measure] would be sort of a nice kickoff to the year if we can get that.”
Sales tax and election
Indeed, one of the first major issues on tap for Lompoc in 2020 is a proposed 1% sales tax increase that will go before voters in the state's March 3 primary election.
The measure, which inspired a rally and ignited debates before ultimately being approved for the ballot by the City Council last year, would need support from a simple majority of voters to succeed.
If it passes, the city estimates the measure would generate about $4.8 million annually over its 15-year lifespan.
That additional funding was deemed necessary, in large part, due to the city’s significant debt to CalPERS, the state’s pension system.
But, Osborne noted, having that added funding will free up other general fund dollars that could be used to bolster the Lompoc Police or Fire departments or improve city parks, among other projects.
“It's to be used locally,” Osborne said of the potential spike in sales tax revenue. “It's not going to the state. It's not going to the county. It's our money. It's really important that that sales tax passes for us to continue to do what we do, at the very minimum.”
That won’t be the only ballot issue this year that could have big implications for the city and for Osborne personally.
The first-term mayor revealed she intends to seek re-election on the Nov. 3 ballot, which will also decide two City Council seats.
Along with the mayor's, the two council seats up for grabs will be for District 1, currently occupied by Gilda Cordova, and District 4, held by Jim Mosby.
Osborne, who was elected mayor in 2018 after two years on the City Council, said she feels like she still has a lot left to accomplish.
“I love this community, I'm enjoying this role, and I see real potential,” she said. “I think we’re on that precipice of change and we're putting certain things in place and building relationships that I think will begin to really open some doors and change the local economy.”
Public safety
A major priority this year, according to city leaders, will be to enhance public safety.
Last year was among the most dangerous in recent history, as Lompoc experienced seven homicides and several shootings.
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani and other city leaders blamed that uptick in violence, at least in part, on a lack of police officers and other crime-fighting resources.
The city has already made some moves to address public safety — installing surveillance cameras, directing staff to explore Neighborhood Watch programs — but both Throop and Osborne said that a heavy focus will be placed this year on police hiring.
To boost that hire rate, the city is planning to offer the prerequisite written exam six times this year, an increase from the traditional twice-per-year rate, and to try to do a more effective job promoting the open positions.
Focusing on retaining employees — many get pulled away to larger cities that offer higher salaries — and keeping them mentally and physically healthy will also be a priority, they said.
Osborne said she’s hopeful that young locals will take an interest in protecting their community.
“It's a very interesting job; you'll never be bored,” she said. “I highly recommend anybody just getting out of high school who maybe had been thinking about the military but doesn't want to get involved in that to look at law enforcement or public safety.”
City leaders are also planning to address some of the older equipment within the Lompoc Fire Department — two of the department’s main engines are more than 20 years old — and to focus on filling the positions on the city’s electric crews.
Several employees from the city’s electric division have left in recent months for better paying jobs with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. or Southern California Edison Co., according to Osborne.
Three positions remain unfilled, a shortfall that became evident to at least some residents who experienced longer-than-usual power outages during the city’s partial holiday closure in late December.
“Just like police, there’s a shortage of linemen throughout the country, too” Throop said, noting that Lompoc will attempt to appeal to locals with apprenticeships.
Connecting with VAFB
Strengthening partnerships with neighboring Vandenberg Air Force Base will also be a priority, according to Lompoc leaders.
In 2019, the city worked closely with leaders of VAFB’s 30th Space Wing and other agencies to develop an arrangement to keep Surf Beach open year-round, regardless of Western snowy plover trespass violations, for the first time in 20 years.
Along the same lines, the City Council this month reviewed and approved letters from Throop to officials with Santa Barbara County and the state, respectively, to install a boat ramp at Ocean Park and to open Surf Beach to fishing.
Throop said he isn’t done working with the base, however.
Lompoc staffers are planning to meet with base officials, Throop said, to discuss having Lompoc potentially provide services — like water and power — to the base.
Those arrangements could prove mutually beneficial, as they would open a new revenue stream for the city and possibly cut down on current costs for the Air Force.
“The base is an economic driver for the city, so anything we can do to help them, helps us,” Throop said.
Space center
Several other Lompoc-based projects are expected to have significant movement in 2020.
While those include new housing developments and potential new businesses, the most notable — at least from a public perspective — is likely the space center complex that was pitched to the City Council last March.
Pale Blue Dot, the company that is proposing the multifaceted education and entertainment hub, has until July to submit concept and design plans to the city and show that it can obtain funding for the project.
Osborne said she is looking forward to seeing Pale Blue Dot's plans, and is confident 2020 will prove to be a key year in setting up the city for future success.
“Where we want to see ourselves in the future is, hey look, we helped with job creation and we helped with bringing more tourism in, whether it was to go to the beach or be out in the estuary and fish or go to Pale Blue Dot’s facility and experience the science of space,” she said.
“So there's some real hope that we'll hear more about this year, and whatever we can do to position ourselves to be supportive of those things is the city's goal.”
