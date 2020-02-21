Book sale underway through February at Santa Maria Public Library

Hundreds of previously owned books are on sale through February at the Santa Maria Public Library’s book shop at 421 S. McClelland St.

Patrons who purchase one hardback will get one free, and those who buy one paperback will get two free.

A wide variety of topics are available for all ages, and all proceeds go directly to the library to fund programs and the purchase of materials for community use, a library spokesman said.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the Circulation Desk at 805-925-0994.

