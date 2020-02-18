You are the owner of this article.
Book sale set Sunday at Guadalupe Library

Friends of the Guadalupe Library members will host a book sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Guadalupe Branch Library, said a library spokeswoman.

All proceeds will go toward keeping the library open at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D, the spokeswoman said.

The branch library is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library.

For more information, call librarian Joanne Britton at 805-925-0994, ext. 2254.

