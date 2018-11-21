The Valley Reads monthly book club will discuss "A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles, at its Tuesday meeting in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The novel follows Count Alexander Rostov’s life post-aristocracy. While adjusting to his new life, confined in the attic of a luxurious hotel, the count becomes a vehicle through which readers witness the changes that take place in Bolshevik Russia.
The book club, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Complimentary snacks and coffee will be served.
Those looking to join may sign up at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.