Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to a bomb threat at the County Administration Building, which resulted in the deployment of three specialty K-9 teams and the temporary evacuation of the structure.
Around 10:40 a.m., an anonymous 911 caller reported the bomb threat at the County Administration Building, located in the 100 block of East Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was notified and county employees in the building were instructed to search their area for any suspicious items, the spokeswoman said. A package was located on the first floor during the search and authorities decided to evacuate the building and surrounding area.
The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the package was not a threat and three specially trained bomb-detection K-9 teams were brought in to search the building and adjacent parking lot, the spokeswoman said. The K-9 teams included the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Poly Police Department and Cal State San Bernardino Police Department.
The K-9 teams were attending regional training in Ventura County and were able to quickly respond and assist, the spokeswoman said.
No other suspicious items were located during the search and the building was reoccupied around 2:15 p.m.
During the search, streets surrounding the county building in the downtown Santa Barbara area were blocked off and traffic was diverted.
The Santa Barbara Police Department, which also responded, is working to identify and locate the person who called 911 and made the threat.