Firefighters searching a home that burned Wednesday in the Tanglewood community of Santa Maria located a person dead inside, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
The Sheriff-Coroner’s Office was notified a deceased person had been found, County Fire spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
County Fire responded to the reported structure fire at about 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Rosales Street and began attacking the blaze, later sending out a second alarm for additional resources.