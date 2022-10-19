101922 Tanglewood fatal fire.jpg

Firefighters battle flames from the roof and on the ground at a home that burned Wednesday afternoon in the Tanglewood community of Santa Maria in this photo supplied by Santa Barbara County Fire Department. After the fire was knocked down, the body of a deceased individual was found inside.

 Contributed

Firefighters searching a home that burned Wednesday in the Tanglewood community of Santa Maria located a person dead inside, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.

The Sheriff-Coroner’s Office was notified a deceased person had been found, County Fire spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck said.

County Fire responded to the reported structure fire at about 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Rosales Street and began attacking the blaze, later sending out a second alarm for additional resources.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you