Blustery winter storm brings heavy rain, tornado warning to Santa Barbara County; more rain on the way

Three vehicles reportedly involved in collision near Cuyama; Hwy 166 reopened Three vehicles, including a motor home, were reportedly involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of Highways 166 and 33 east of Cuyama, according to the California Highway Patrol; Highway 166 reopened, according to Caltrans.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management issued a flood advisory warning between 5 and 11 p.m. Christmas Day noting a possibility of debris flows, minor rock falls and flooding capable of localized damage in steep areas near wildfire burn scars.

A flash flood warning was also issued for east of the Cave fire burn area.

The flood advisory was issued after rainfall was recorded at consistent rates of one-half inch per hour, according to Stewart.

“We know from experience that’s conducive to nuisance roadway flooding,” she said.

The storm also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning from Montecito to Carpinteria with possible penny-sized hail until 10 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Snowfall and several vehicle collisions were reported Thursday in the Cuyama Valley along Highway 166, according to the California Highway Patrol. Due to the weather, Caltrans ordered the closures of Highway 166 between Interstate 5 and Highway 101 but it was reopened later that day.