Blustery winter storm brings heavy rain, tornado warning to Santa Barbara County; more rain on the way
Blustery winter storm brings heavy rain, tornado warning to Santa Barbara County; more rain on the way

A winter storm whipped through Santa Barbara County on Christmas Day, bringing up to 2 inches of rain, triggering a flood advisory for all parts of the county, and creating a narrow tornado that touched down near Ventura.

The storm moved from the northwest through the southeastern parts of the county and resulted in a "significant" band of moderate to heavy rain from the afternoon of Christmas Day into the early hours of Thursday, according to Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Stewart said the storm had moved through the county by midnight but not before releasing 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in many areas.

Rainfall totals posted online for a 24-hour period by the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District showed the Gibraltar Dam receiving the most rain at 2.17 inches and Cuyama receiving the least at 0.59 inches.

 

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management issued a flood advisory warning between 5 and 11 p.m. Christmas Day noting a possibility of debris flows, minor rock falls and flooding capable of localized damage in steep areas near wildfire burn scars. 

A flash flood warning was also issued for east of the Cave fire burn area. 

The flood advisory was issued after rainfall was recorded at consistent rates of one-half inch per hour, according to Stewart. 

“We know from experience that’s conducive to nuisance roadway flooding,” she said. 

The storm also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning from Montecito to Carpinteria with possible penny-sized hail until 10 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Snowfall and several vehicle collisions were reported Thursday in the Cuyama Valley along Highway 166, according to the California Highway Patrol. Due to the weather, Caltrans ordered the closures of Highway 166 between Interstate 5 and Highway 101 but it was reopened later that day. 

On Thursday afternoon, the NWS confirmed that a narrow EF0 tornado touched own near the Santa Clara River and moved less than one mile north-northwest across the Ventura Harbor. Reported damage was limited to trees, roof tiles and canopies, according to the NWS Los Angeles.

Stewart added there is a potential for rain on Sunday night going into Monday morning, but said weather models are showing different predictions.

AccuWeather's 5-day online precipitation models show that most of Santa Barbara County will receive moderate rainfall levels on Sunday, with the southeast part of the county predicted to receive heavy rainfall and freezing rain predicted to fall in parts of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Public Safety Reporter

