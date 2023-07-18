The Storytellers, a progressive bluegrass band, is slated to perform Sunday, July 23 at Solvang Festival Theater, in the Theatrefest Garden.
The Los Angeles-based band draws from rich traditional bluegrass, country blues, old time and folk music as a basis for inspired improvisations and intrepid vocal harmonies.
They are said to be one of the region’s premier acoustic Grateful Dead cover bands, having performed at large fairs and music festivals, including a residency at Treasure Island Resort in Las Vegas and the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show as the first bluegrass band to do so, according to a spokesman for the band.