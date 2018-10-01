As a U.S. Marine and pilot with the Navy’s Blue Angels flight squadron, Capt. Beau Mabery is quite familiar with working toward a mission.
On Monday morning, the Lompoc High School alumnus was back at his alma mater to motivate current students to strive toward the universal mission of success, no matter how each student defined that goal.
Mabery, a graduate of Lompoc High’s class of 2007, led a 40-minute assembly in the school’s gymnasium in which he talked to the students about the importance of developing a drive and putting in the work to accomplish what they wanted. He also stressed the importance of service, and wrapped up by taking questions from the students and discussing his job with the Blue Angels.
The Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, formed in 1946, includes aviators from the Navy and Marines. The mission of the squadron is: “To showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.”
Mabery talked with the students about some of the rigors of the year-round job, which includes performing in tight formations for big events and air shows.
“A lot of people think success is a good job, making money, driving a nice car, people knowing you who are,” Mabery told the students. “But I think success is happiness and fulfillment … in whatever it is you do. That has to do with following your dreams, whatever your dreams might be.”
Mabery encouraged the students to not take 'no' for an answer and advised them to develop the perseverance needed to see their dreams come true, no matter how large or unreasonable the dream may seem.
While Mabery’s message was meant to be uplifting, he acknowledged that accepting his advice wouldn’t mean that things would be easy. One of the things shared by all successful people, he noted, is that they all experienced failure.
“That’s what happens in life is you fail,” he said. “But true failure is not learning from what you failed at.”
Mabery also noted that life has a way of delivering metaphorical punches, often when they are least expected.
As an example, he discussed the pain and confusion he felt after his best friend committed suicide five years ago. Mabery said he ultimately used his friend’s memory to help push him to achieve greater things in life.
Mabery, who opened his speech by asking the students to hold onto at least one thing he said, also encouraged the students to consider volunteering or serving in roles to help improve the world. He offered nuggets of advice, like “It’s better to be an hour early than a minute late, so show up early and be ready for what life throws at you.”
He concluded with a more universal piece of advice.
“It’s OK to aim high and miss,” he told the students. “But there’s a real problem with aiming low and hitting. Reach your full potential.”
Lompoc High Principal Paul Bommersbach said he felt like the assembly was beneficial for the students. Bommersbach noted that he was excited to have Mabery come back to the school and give the current Lompoc High students a chance to not only meet a Blue Angel but, specifically, one who can relate to their own experiences in Lompoc.
“Some students came to me after (the assembly) thanking me for bringing him here — (students) who I would not have thought would have been engaged,” Bommersbach said. “We also had many students ask for pictures and autographs after the assembly.”