Blowing dust expected all week in South San Luis Obispo County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blowing dust and sand that damaged air quality Tuesday in the Oceano Dunes and Nipomo Mesa area are expected to continue through Monday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

Sand and dust are forecast to fill the air from 1 to 7 p.m., peaking from 2 to 6 p.m., a district spokeswoman said

Very sensitive individuals — infants as well as children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions — may experience adverse health effects during periods of blowing dust, APCD spokeswoman Meghan Field said.

She said the APCD recommends residents reschedule outdoor activities to times when no dust is visible.

If dust and sand are visible in the air, all adults and children should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, remain indoors as much as possible and set any heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems to recirculate.

Those who experience health problems in areas with blowing dust and sand should consult a doctor, Field said.

To see current air quality conditions and forecasts San Luis Obispo County, visit slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-forecasting-map.php.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.