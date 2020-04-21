You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Blowing dust expected all week in South San Luis Obispo County

Blowing dust expected all week in South San Luis Obispo County

{{featured_button_text}}

Blowing dust and sand that damaged air quality Tuesday in the Oceano Dunes and Nipomo Mesa area are expected to continue through Monday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

Sand and dust are forecast to fill the air from 1 to 7 p.m., peaking from 2 to 6 p.m., a district spokeswoman said

Very sensitive individuals — infants as well as children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions — may experience adverse health effects during periods of blowing dust, APCD spokeswoman Meghan Field said.

She said the APCD recommends residents reschedule outdoor activities to times when no dust is visible.

If dust and sand are visible in the air, all adults and children should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, remain indoors as much as possible and set any heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems to recirculate.

Those who experience health problems in areas with blowing dust and sand should consult a doctor, Field said.

To see current air quality conditions and forecasts San Luis Obispo County, visit slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-forecasting-map.php.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Work slated to start Monday on Clark-Hwy 101 project
Local News

Work slated to start Monday on Clark-Hwy 101 project

  • Updated

Construction on a project to realign the Highway 101 northbound on- and offramps at Clark Avenue, add traffic signals, widen Clark and add bicycle lanes will begin Monday, a Santa Barbara County Public Works Department spokesman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News