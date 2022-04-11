Motorcyclists from as far as Bakersfield and Visalia were on hand at Preisker Park on Sunday for Santa Maria's first Blessing of the Bikes, attracting more than 100 riders.
"I saw the first 20, and it was like, 'Alright, this is good,' but more and more just kept coming," said Clara Rodriguez Miranda, organizer. "I didn't expect the response. We are just so blessed with good friends and a great community."
Blessing of the Bikes is a tradition where riders of both motorcycles and bicycles are blessed to promote safety during the coming riding season. Following the tradition, David Martinez, Luis Esrella and Mike Salazar, pastors of Set Free Church in Bakersfield, traveled to Santa Maria to give blessings to local motorcyclists Sunday afternoon at Preisker Park.
"It was emotional, because I knew the goal was to bring this to the community and do it for a good cause, but the support was amazing," Miranda said. "The respect everyone had for each other and the way they all conducted themselves was amazing, picking up trash and things like that."
The event featured $10 barbecue lunch plates, with a portion of the proceeds going to local nonprofits. Some of the funds will also be used to fund the second event next year.
