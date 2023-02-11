The City of Santa Maria Public Library is hosting the Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for a celebration of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Lavagnino Plaza.
The celebration will feature speeches, reflections, dances, poetry and music that celebrates the rich history of African American culture. Light refreshments will be served. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Black History Month is observed annually in February.
The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The organization is dedicated to ensuring the social, political, educational and economic equality of all citizens by removing barriers of racial discrimination and hatred through the democratic processes and enactment and enforcement of federal, state and local laws to guarantee that the civil rights of all people of color remain secure.