State Senator Monique Limón, left, U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal, center, and Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, NAACP branch president, right, pose with dancers from Ballet Folklorico Corazon de la Costa Saturday during a Black History Month celebration.
A Black History Month celebration took place Saturday at Lavagnino Plaza outside the Santa Maria Public Library. The event was organized by the Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
The City of Santa Maria Public Library hosted the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for a celebration of Black History Month on Saturday.
The event, held at Lavagnino Plaza, featured speeches, reflections, dances, poetry and music that celebrated the history of African American culture. Black History Month is observed annually in February. A Black History Month celebration was also held at the Lompoc library on Sunday, at the Grossman Gallery room.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Orcutt, the NAACP chapter will host another Black History Month event.
The Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of the NAACP partnered with the California Department of Public Health's Vaccinate ALL 58 campaign to invite the community to honor Black History Month with an event that also provides access to COVID-19 vaccines and updated boosters for ages 6 months and older.
There will also be community-based organizations and local vendors providing information and additional services at this weekend's event. There will be free food and beverages, a day of speeches, dance, poetry and music.
U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal and State Senator Monique Limon were at last weekend's event held at the Santa Maria library. They were also invited to the Feb. 25 event at Pioneer Park, with State Assemblyman Gregg Hart also receiving an invite.
The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The organization is dedicated to ensuring the "social, political, educational and economic equality of all citizens" by removing barriers of racial discrimination and hatred through the democratic processes and enactment and enforcement of federal, state and local laws to guarantee that the civil rights of all people of color remain secure.
Community members celebrate Black History in Santa Maria Saturday | Photos