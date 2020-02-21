Black History event in Santa Maria celebrates strength of African Americans

Speeches, music and historical reflection were all part of the Black History Month celebration hosted Friday by the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP at the Santa Maria Public Library, where over 100 people gathered for the celebration.
The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP received its charter in 1974 from the national branch of the NAACP.
Children and adults in the community contributed to the program, including students from Pacific Christian School, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and various NAACP members.
Fifteen-year-old Hancock College student and NAACP member Ashley-Kristen Smith was the mistress of ceremonies.
Gabriel Dillon, a sixth grader at Pacific Christian School, shared a statement called “What Black History Means to Me,” reflecting on the African-American civil rights leaders he had learned about during Black History Month and the sacrifices they made.
“Learning about what they suffered through made me appreciate them even more. I’m thankful that I can choose to go to any school I want, I can go to any restaurant or any store that I want to go to, and just like Dr. King wanted, I can be judged not by the color of my skin, but by the content of my character,” Dillon said.
NAACP member Lettie Fulmore spoke about the impact of Black History Month as a time for African-Americans to reflect on their resilience and distinct experiences throughout history.
“There is not a more powerful force than people steeped in their own history,” Fulmore said. “It’s our history, and we should never forget.”
Smith spoke about the three messages of Black History Month: motivation, determination and the final destination.
“Black History Month gives people the chance to reflect on African-American inventors, activists, slaves and even athletes, but to me it is a month to recognize the brilliance of the African-American race,” Smith said.
The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP will also host another Black History Month celebration from noon to 4 p.m. March 7 at Pioneer Park.