Black History event in Santa Maria celebrates strength of African Americans

Speeches, music and historical reflection were all part of the Black History Month celebration hosted Friday by the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP at the Santa Maria Public Library, where over 100 people gathered for the celebration.

The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP received its charter in 1974 from the national branch of the NAACP.

Children and adults in the community contributed to the program, including students from Pacific Christian School, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and various NAACP members.

Fifteen-year-old Hancock College student and NAACP member Ashley-Kristen Smith was the mistress of ceremonies.

Gabriel Dillon, a sixth grader at Pacific Christian School, shared a statement called “What Black History Means to Me,” reflecting on the African-American civil rights leaders he had learned about during Black History Month and the sacrifices they made.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Learning about what they suffered through made me appreciate them even more. I’m thankful that I can choose to go to any school I want, I can go to any restaurant or any store that I want to go to, and just like Dr. King wanted, I can be judged not by the color of my skin, but by the content of my character,” Dillon said.