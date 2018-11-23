Patty Hernandez was camped in the same exact spot outside the doors of Best Buy on Thanksgiving morning that she has been for the last 22 years.
Like millions across America, she was waiting on Black Friday's door buster deals on everything from high-definition TVs, to laptops and other popular electronic devices.
Hernandez, a nurse at Marian Regional Medical Center's NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and her kids usually begin their camp-out the Sunday night before Thanksgiving every year to secure her spot at the front of the line and to be one of the first people to enter Best Buy. This year it opened at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hernandez broke tradition this year, however, by delaying her camp-out until 8 a.m. Thursday because she was busy celebrating Friendsgiving.
"I'm pretty sure this is the first time I showed up this late today," she said, as she sat in her folding chair between her son Anthony Padron, 18, and her daughter, Monique, 20. All were braving chilly, windy weather wrapped in puffy jackets, beanies and scarves, but said they wouldn't miss the family tradition for the world.
"We don't mind it, it's fun," said Monique, who brought her textbook to the camp-out to study for final exams.
"It's been my childhood tradition," said Anthony.
Patty began her Black Friday tradition years before her children were born, when she started shopping at a KB store in Santa Maria, a now defunct American retail toy store chain.
After KB stores went out of business, Patty branched out to other retail stores around town such as Walmart, Best Buy and Target.
"Black Friday definitely gets dangerous; I remember I got trampled one year in Target," Patty recalled.
Despite barriers she's had to overcome on some Black Fridays, nothing ever stopped her from hunting for that perfect bargain deal.
"I went through a lot the last two decades, definitely lots of battle scars," she added. "One year I was fighting the flu, was throwing up in the bushes, had to rest in my car -- all for some great retail savings!"
As a single mother, "you're always looking for a bargain all year round, especially for your kids," she continued.
However, Patty doesn't only shop for herself or her kids -- in the past she's bought laptops or TV sets and raffled them off to raise money for a sick coworker who was diagnosed with cancer.
"She's doing great now, she's back to work and doing amazing," said Patty.
This year, Patty is focusing on her daughter Monique, who needs money for ministry school tuition, and will do a raffle once again with her coworkers at Marian Regional Medical Center.
"I may pick up an item for a coworker too if I see a good one," said Patty. "I always think of a whole list of people that I know might need help every year."
For the last two years, Best Buy has been starting Black Friday deals online on Nov. 8, which could explain the lack of campers waiting on Wednesday night, said spokesperson Boua Xiong.
"We're letting people know that they don't have to wait in long lines and in the cold weather anymore," she said. "Having that early access definitely gives people a lot of options, and they can start shopping early too."
On Friday morning at Best Buy, Santa Maria High School senior Joaquin Arce had just one goal in mind -- go home with a great TV.
Arce was eyeing a 65-inch Samsung which just happened to fit his budget, less than $700.
"I would never be able to get a TV for that cheap any other time during the year," said Arce.
Arce describes himself as a "Black Friday vagabond," because he's willing to travel far and wide for some of the best retail store deals. Two years ago, he made the three-hour trip to Los Angeles to see what they had to offer.
"I went shopping everywhere, from H&M to Forever 21 to Zara, for clothes," said Arce.
On Friday, Arce had a busy schedule lined up from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. After Best Buy, he said he planned to go to the Pismo Beach outlets, then travel to Bakersfield to explore some more deals.
"While my goal is to take home a TV today, I'll also focus on Christmas shopping for my family," he said. "I'll buy my sister and my mom a bunch of clothes and jewelry and for my brother I'll try to get him a new iPhone."