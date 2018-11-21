After accepting dozens of animals from Ventura County shelters that were filled to capacity due to raging wildfires, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and several other area shelters hope to put homeless dogs and cats into homes by waiving adoption fees for all adults animals from Friday through Sunday.
The “Black Friday Sale” will help to clear space at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and the Animal Assistance Shelter Program, all of which accepted transfers of animals from Ventura County. Though Santa Barbara County Animal Services did not receive animals from facilities impacted by the wildfires, it also will waive adoption fees through the weekend at its three shelters, which are located in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.
“The goal is to get as many pets into homes as possible," said Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Executive Director Sean Hawkins. “That’s our charitable mission — to make sure we get these guys into homes.”
Santa Maria Valley Humane Society adoption fees for adult cats and dogs, which usually range from $65 to $125, are being covered by an anonymous donor, Hawkins said.
“We still have the same rigorous standards, the same interview process — we’re not cutting corners on any part of the adoption process,” he said. “We still make sure these guys are the perfect fit for each family and they’re going into a home where they’re going to stay.”
All animals made available for adoption will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and examined by a veterinarian, Hawkins said. Additionally, each pet goes home with a free bag of dog or cat food.
Last week, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society took in 43 total animals — 26 cats and 17 dogs — from Ventura County to assist with clearing room for the flood of animals brought in after the fires broke out, Hawkins said. All of the animals transported to Santa Maria were in the Ventura shelter prior to the fire breaking out.
“It’s quite an emergency for them,” Hawkins said. “Their shelter was filled to capacity before the fire. And now since the fire, all the animals found by first responders are coming in and they have no place to take them.”
Dogs brought from Ventura included Maximus, a German shepherd mix, Ronan, a Rottweiler and Dobie, a Doberman pinscher. “These dogs have been through a lot,” Hawkins said. “They’ve been in an animal shelter, in a fire evacuation zone and transported across two counties. Then they’ve been here through our veterinary department — all these strange sounds and new people. But they’ve all been really great dogs — we haven’t had any behavioral issues.”
Four of the 26 cats from Ventura County came in with respiratory issues, Hawkins said. They were all put on antibiotics and antihistamines but have since recovered and are ready to be adopted.
Hawkins said the humane society, which took in animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the Thomas fire, was glad to assist. “We’re thrilled to help the community and we want to help as many pets as we can,” he said. “There’s no sense in this shelter being empty.”
For those interested in adopting a cat or dog, contact the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at 805-349-3435. Adoptable pets can be seen online at smvhs.org/adopt. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.