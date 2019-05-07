The Santa Maria Public Library will host its free bike clinic, "Bike Kitchen," from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the library, on Friday and May 24.
Community members can bring in their bicycles and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria will be on hand to assist them in learning how to repair the bicycle. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge.
Bike clinics will be held at the library through August.
The event is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
The library, located 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.