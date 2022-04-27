Crews on Wednesday extinguished a small brush fire that was ignited after a big rig truck collided with a pole near the intersection of Betteravia and Ray roads, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The collision was reported at 3:09 p.m., followed by a report of a grass fire two minutes later in a small area located between Stinton and Ray roads, near the railroad tracks, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
In addition to CHP personnel, several Santa Barbara County Fire Department units responded to the scene, including a water tender, engine and two medic engines.
The truck driver was not injured, although CHP logs show a line was reported down on the roadway following the collision.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CHP.