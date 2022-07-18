National home goods retailer Big Lots is headed to Lompoc with plans to open a 31,423-square-foot store location at 1009 North H St., inside the old Fallas building located next to Goodwill.
The Fallas store in Lompoc closed in 2018 and has remained vacant except for seasonal retailers who have temporarily utilized the space.
According to a spokeswoman for Big Lots, a tentative winter opening is in the works when a grand opening event will be held featuring "special doorbuster offers."
While a building permit has been filed, the spokeswoman said an official opening date is not yet available and is contingent on a variety of factors such as construction timelines and staffing.
A target date will be announced at a later time, she noted.
“We are very excited to share our plans to open Big Lots’ newest store in Lompoc,” said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. “Our team is scouting new store locations throughout the country to identify places where we can serve the local community, and we saw a great opportunity in Lompoc."
The company, which operates more than 1,430 stores across the U.S., is known for offering lower-priced seasonal home décor items and brand name furnishings.