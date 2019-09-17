All lanes and highway ramps are now open at the Betteravia Road and Highway 101 interchange, as a multimonth construction project to create an additional right-turn late on one of the off-ramps nears completion.
The roadwork, which began in June, included:
• Widening the southbound off-ramp at Betteravia Road to accommodate an additional right-turn lane and traffic signal improvements; and,
• Removing the concrete median on Betteravia Road and lengthening the left-turn lanes at the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp signal.
You have free articles remaining.
New road surfaces, lane markings and traffic signals are now in place and crews only need to complete minor electrical work and landscaping.
The city of Santa Maria contracted with Granite Construction for the $900,000 project, which is funded by sales tax revenues through Measure A and Local Surface Transportation Program funds.
For more information, contact the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.