'Better than no school at all': Lompoc families, educators prep for distanced start of new school year

Preparing for the start of school this month has been more labor intensive than usual for Bianca Gonzales, who will begin her senior year at Cabrillo High on Monday.

Like many students around the state and country, Gonzales will open the 2020-21 school year online and away from her school’s actual campus, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With no physical classroom to work from, she recruited some friends this past week to help her transform a space in her parents’ downtown Lompoc office into a makeshift study hall.

That work involved clearing out old exercise equipment, performing extensive cleaning, and moving a sturdy wooden desk from her family’s garage into the new workspace.

“This is where I’ll be doing my stuff,” she said Thursday after completing the move, before quickly adding that her corner cubicle, which has a window to brighten the setting, won’t strictly be for herself.

“I’ve told [my friends] that if they ever need a quiet space to do homework or anything, they can come here and work, as well,” she said.

That effort to accommodate and adjust is a recurring theme for families and educators throughout Lompoc Unified School District as they prepare for a school year in which the only assurance appears to be that very little is assured.

“I think we’re all diving into an unknown and it’s a new territory for everybody,” said Kelly Hain, a third-grade teacher and parent of a second grader. “I think we’re all just going to have to adapt and be flexible to the challenges as they come.”